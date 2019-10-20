Vikings Game Day: Lions Ready in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings (4-2) are on the road today for an NFC North matchup, traveling to face the Detroit Lions (2-2-1) this afternoon at Ford Field.

The Vikings are looking to build on last Sunday's 38-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions lost to the Packers 23-22 Monday night in Green Bay.

Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeon has been ruled out for today's game. Linebacker Kentrell Brothers is listed as questionable.

The Vikings are 1½ point favorites against the Lions today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: Fox, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!