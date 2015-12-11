Vikings Fall Short In Arizona Thursday Night

The Minnesota Vikings put up a valiant fight but a late fumble sealed their fate in a 23-20 loss to the Cardinals in Arizona Thursday night. Minnesota falls to 8-5 with the loss.

The Vikings got the ball with just over one minute left in the fourth quarter and drove the ball to the Arizona 31 yard line. On third down, Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater dropped back to pass but was sacked by Dwight Freeney, who popped the ball loose before it was recovered by Arizona.

Bridgewater finished the game 25/36 for 335 yards and a touchdown. Adrian Peterson rushed the ball 23 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings lost three fumbles in the game.

Minnesota will host the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 20th.