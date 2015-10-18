Vikings down Kansas City 16-10

The Vikings improved to 3-2 with a 16-10 win over Kansas City Sunday. The Vikings led 10-0 a halftime. Adrian Peterson was held to 60 yards rushing on 26 carries and no touchdowns. The only Viking touchdown was a 4-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater to Kyle Rudolph in the first half. Blair Walsh made 3 field goals including 2 from 45 yards out.

Bridgewater was 17-31 passing for 249 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. Stefon Diggs led the Vikings with 7 catches for 129 yards. Kansas City was held to 56 yards rushing. The Chiefs are 1-5 on the season.

The Vikings will play at Detroit next Sunday at noon, pregame on Wjon at 11am