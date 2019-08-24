Vikings Come Back, Remain Undefeated in Preseason

Minnesota Vikings fans got a good look at their starters in Saturday’s third preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm in their respective opening drives. In the third series of the game, the Arizona Cardinals converted their first third down. Minnesota challenged in favor of a defensive fumble recovery but lost. The Vikings kept Arizona out of the endzone but gave up a field goal.

In the next series, Minnesota starting running back Dalvin Cook ran in for an 85-yard touchdown. That was followed up by a Kaare Vedvik extra point to put the Vikings up 7-3. The Cardinals scored two more field goals and Minnesota missed one to put Arizona ahead again 9-7 at halftime.

After a quiet, scoreless third quarter, the Vikings came back in the fourth. In the first drive, Vedvik missed his second field goal attempt, but after another switch at quarterback, Minnesota marched down the field again. Mike Boone ran in a short touchdown and the Vikings missed an attempted two-point conversion.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, Minnesota sealed up the 20-9 win with a touchdown pass to Khari Blasingame followed up by a successful extra point.

Kirk Cousins completed 3 of 13 for 35 yards and Sean Mannion went 6 of 9 for 57 yards. Neither scored a touchdown or threw an interception. Kyle Sloter closed out the game for Minnesota. He finished 6 of 7 for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings are now 3-0 in the preseason. They will play their fourth and final preseason game on the road Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.