Vikings Center Joe Berger Sign 1-Year Extension

EDEN PRAIRIE - The Minnesota Vikings and starting center Joe Berger agreed to a one-year contract extension today (Friday).

Berger is entering his 12th season in the NFL and his sixth year with the Vikings.

Berger has 34 starts in 77 games with Minnesota. He took a $985,000 base salary into the season.

Berger became known as a valuable, versatile backup, but he beat out six-year starter John Sullivan for the job in training camp after thriving in the role last season while Sullivan was out.