Vikings Blowout Giants 49-17, Make Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs for the first time in three years after last (Sunday) night's 49-17 win verse the New York Giants.

The Vikings have been playing excellent football over the last several weeks and have a chance to be division winners as they get set to face the Green Bay Packer.

Running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Jerick McKinnon rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Vikings Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continued to take command of the offense throwing 15-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings now face the Green Bay Packers, not just for the final game of the season but for a chance at the division winner.

Should the Vikings beat the Packers they would be the number three seed in the playoffs and play Seattle at home. If they lose they're a wild card team and will hit the road at either Washington or Green Bay.

The Vikings and the Packers play Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Green Bay.