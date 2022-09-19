Vehicles and Fans Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 800 block of 13th Street South where a vacant apartment was broken into. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says nothing was taken because the apartment was vacant.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3700 block of Roosevelt Road. The vehicle is a 2004 Ford F-350 White pickup was taken from a parking lot with Minnesota license plate YAR 7481.

Another burglary reported by St. Cloud Police on the 1900 block of St. Germain Street West where two small fans were taken inside a residence.

Another stolen vehicle on the 900 block of Renae Lane. Mages says a 2014 Red Dodge Caravan with Minnesota license NUD 197 was taken overnight from a parking lot.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.