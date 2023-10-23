Valleyfair Selected for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 hasn't even happened yet and organizers have already announced where it will be in 2025.

They say it will take place at the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee.

Shakopee’s festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on Bally Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros.

Proceeds from the 19th annual statewide hockey celebration will be used to grow the game of hockey in the Shakopee community.

Additional details, including the dates, matchups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 will be announced at a later date.

Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 will be in Warroad this January 25th through the 27th.

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year.

Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021), Mankato (2022) and White Bear (2023).

