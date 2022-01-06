Two Winning Tickets Will Share Large Powerball Jackpot

UNDATED -- The latest Powerball jackpot has been won by ticket holders in Wisconsin and California. The two tickets matched all six numbers.

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier estimates to $632.6 million with a cash option of $450.2 million. Each ticket is worth $225.1 million if they both take the cash.

The jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Powerball history.

In Wednesday night's drawing, more than three million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. Twelve tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Texas. There were also two tickets worth $2 million sold in Florida and Georgia.