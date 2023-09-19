Two People Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in Sherburne County

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the chain reaction crash happened on Highway 169 in Zimmerman in Sherburne County at about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

All three vehicles were going south on the highway when they collided at Fremont Avenue.

Seventy-five-year-old Marshall Johnson and his passenger 74-year-old Patricia Johnson both of Wimauma, Florida were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The other two drivers were not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES