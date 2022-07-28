Two Minnesota Theaters Will Show “Alex’s War” Documentary, Including One Close To St. Cloud

Throughout his career, Alex Jones has been a polarizing figure to say the least. Some call him a dangerous conspiracy theorist, others call him a truth-teller and there are very few people who fall in between those two extremes when describing Jones.

He has famously been "de-platformed" from Twitter, YouTube and essentially all social media outlets. In August of 2018, Facebook, Spotify, YouTube and Apple banned Jones from their platforms and a month later Twitter followed suit.

"Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts' past violations." As we continue to increase transparency around our rules and enforcement actions, we wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case. We do not typically comment on enforcement actions we take against individual accounts, for their privacy."

Jones is currently on trial for defamation regarding the Sandy Hook mass shooting that occurred in 2012, which Jones originally said was a 'false-flag' operation, according to Reuters. The suit seeks $150 million in damages.

Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, had asserted the mainstream media and gun-control activists conspired to fabricate the tragedy. He had said the shooting was staged using crisis actors but later acknowledged it took place.

A documentary about Jones, "Alex's War," is set to premiere this weekend in 20 theaters across the country, including two in Minnesota. Marcus Theaters in Elk River and Oakdale are set to show the film beginning on Friday.

From the "Alex's War" website:

"Is he a dangerous lunatic or a patriotic hero? Does he even believe the things he says? Everyone has a strong opinion. And per usual in today’s America, both sides cannot agree on the basic facts. From beloved Austin local radio host, to outspoken critic of presidents Bush, Clinton, and Obama, to a national figure espousing incendiary conspiracy theories about 9/11, Sandy Hook, and the New World Order through his media platform, Infowars, to his instrumental role in the events leading up to and including January 6th, Alex’s War is an unprecedented close examination of this guarded, mythic figure, and the story of the fracturing of the American narrative—through the eyes of this man who helped break it. Alex’s War is the second film directed by Alex Lee Moyer, whose debut documentary about disaffected youth on the internet TFW NO GF was the sleeper hit of SXSW 2020"

There are two shows scheduled for each theater on Friday and, according to the theater's respective websites, no tickets have been sold for any of the four shows as of Thursday morning.