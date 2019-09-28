Twns Top Royals in Seven Inning Game

Officials called Friday night's game in Kansas City early, giving the Minnesota Twins a 6-2 win.

The Twins took an early lead, putting up two runs in the first inning. The Royals got on the board to cut the lead to 2-1, but Miguel Sano knocked out a two-run homer in the second to push Minnesota out to 4-1.

Ryan LaMarre hit another two-run home run in the third to give the Twins a commanding 6-1 lead. Kansas City scored one more in the fifth, and after two scoreless innings, the game was called early for rain.

Jose Berrios threw for nine strikeouts, two hits, and two runs. He also notched a career-high 200 innings on the season.

The Twins improve to 100-60, making Rocco Baldelli the winningest rookie manager in franchise history. Minnesota faces the Royals in game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.