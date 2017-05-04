Twins Win Fourth Straight Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4 Wednesday night at Target Field for their fourth straight win. The Twins will look to complete a sweep Thursday afternoon.

Designated hitter Kennys Vargas was 2-4 at the plate with a home run and five runs batted in, while outfielder Eddie Rosario extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a pair of hits.

The Twins will host the Athletics again Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.