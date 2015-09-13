Twins Win, Continue to Own Sale

CHICAGO, IL -- The Minnesota Twins continued their winning ways against Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale with a 7-0 win this afternoon.

Minnesota has won their past five meetings against the lefthander who saw his season record dip to 12-9 after today's game.

The Twins got to Sale early, scoring four runs in the first inning including a three-run home run by Torii Hunter .

Hunter made it 5-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI single. Miguel Sano , Eddie Rosario and Joe Mauer all added RBI singles as the Twins pounded White Sox pitchers for 15 hits in the game.

Kyle Gibson pitched into the eighth without allowing a run as he picked up his 10th win of the season for Minnesota.

With the win, the Twins improve to 74-68 on the season -- just one game behind the Texas Rangers in the race for the final A.L. Wild Card spot.

Minnesota will begin a series against the Detroit Tigers tomorrow at Target Field with Tyler Duffey (2-1) getting the start for the Twins against Kyle Lobstein (3-7) at 7:10 p.m.