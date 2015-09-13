Twins Win, Continue to Own Sale
CHICAGO, IL -- The Minnesota Twins continued their winning ways against Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale with a 7-0 win this afternoon.
Minnesota has won their past five meetings against the lefthander who saw his season record dip to 12-9 after today's game.
The Twins got to Sale early, scoring four runs in the first inning including a three-run home run by Torii Hunter.
Hunter made it 5-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI single. Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario and Joe Mauer all added RBI singles as the Twins pounded White Sox pitchers for 15 hits in the game.
Kyle Gibson pitched into the eighth without allowing a run as he picked up his 10th win of the season for Minnesota.
With the win, the Twins improve to 74-68 on the season -- just one game behind the Texas Rangers in the race for the final A.L. Wild Card spot.
Minnesota will begin a series against the Detroit Tigers tomorrow at Target Field with Tyler Duffey (2-1) getting the start for the Twins against Kyle Lobstein (3-7) at 7:10 p.m.