Twins Unveil Newest Jersey Collection

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A new era for the Minnesota Twins has begun.

The team unveiled their newest jersey collection for upcoming season Friday afternoon.

The new marks and uniforms pay homage to club heritage, and showcase the future.

The process began in early 2020 and took nearly two years to develop with feedback from players, front office staff and fans.

Minneapolis native and globally-renowned designer Matthew Wolff created the uniforms and brought the Twins' vision to life.

This is the first complete revamp of the Twins' system since prior to the 1987 season.