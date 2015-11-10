Twins Trade Herrmann to Diamondbacks

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins continue to make some noise early in this offseason.

The team has traded backup catcher Chris Herrman to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Minor League outfielder/first baseman Daniel Palka .

Herrman mainly served as the primary backup to catcher Kurt Suzuki this past season. He spent the last four season with the Twins and this year struggled in 45 games batting .146 with two homers and 10 RBIs.

The move now allows the team to find another catcher to split duties with Suzuki

Palka has spent most of his young career in the Minors after being taken in the third round in the 2013 draft.

He hit .280 with 29 homers, 36 doulbes and 90 RBIs in 129 with Class A Advance Visalia in 2015.

Palka is expected to start the season with Double-A Chattanooga.