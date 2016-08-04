Twins Top Indians For Fourth Straight Win [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Twins beat the Indians 13-5 Wednesday night in Cleveland for their fourth straight victory. The Twins scored ten runs or more for a third straight game, just the second time they have accomplished the feat since 1967.

Joe Mauer continued his recent hot streak by going 4-5 with four runs batted in. Mauer is 10-16 so far in the series with Cleveland. Brian Dozier continued his tear as well with a triple and his team-high 21st home run.

The Twins wrap up their series with the Indians Thursday morning in Cleveland. First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON.