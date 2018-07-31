Twins Top Cleveland Monday In Series Opener

The Minnesota Twins beat Cleveland 5-4 Monday night at Target Field in the opening game of a three-game series. The Twins currently trail Cleveland by eight games in the standings.

Mitch Garver provided the heroics Monday with a walk-off double to score Ehire Adrianza in the bottom of the ninth inning. Garver finished the game 2-4 with the run batted in, while Miguel Sano had a two-hit game and Jorge Polanco added a pair of RBI.

Ervin Santana made his second start of the season for the Twins, lasting 5.1 innings while allowing four runs on six hits while striking out one Cleveland batter. Minnesota closer Fernando Rodney earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

The Twins will host Cleveland again Tuesday night on AM 1240 WJON. First pitch is set for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40.