Twins Top Angels Monday Night [VIDEOS]

The Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 Monday night for their second straight win. The Twins are now 20-43 on the season.

Trevor Plouffe, Robbie Grossman and Byron Buxton each had home runs for the Twins in the win, with Plouffe's three-run blast in the fourth inning breaking a 1-1 tie.

Ricky Nolasco earned the win for the Twins, scattering seven hits and three runs over six innings of work.

The Twins will play at Anaheim again Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:30.