Twins Take Third Straight in Texas

The Minnesota Twins topped the Texas Rangers on Saturday night and now control the series 3-0.

The Twins dominated in the first inning of the game. A two-run home run by C.J. Cron tacked onto four runs already tallied put Minnesota up 6-0 early. The Rangers hit a homer of their own in the first inning and cut the lead down to 6-2.

Minnesota added two more in the second inning, and Texas ran in four to close the gap to two runs. Both teams tightened up their defense after that adding just one run apiece in the fifth. The Twins put it away for good with a two-run home run by Miguel Sano in the ninth to win 12-7.

The Twins tallied 18 hits in the game but gave up 10 as well. Jose Berrios finished with six strikeouts and seven hits in over four innings. Trevor May pitched two hitless, scoreless innings and threw one strikeout.

The Twins improve to 75-48 and will look to get a sweep against the Rangers Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.