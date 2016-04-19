Twins Take Down Brewers For Fourth Straight Win

The Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 Monday night at Target Field in a game shortened to six innings due to rain. Minnesota has now won four straight games to improve to 4-9 on the season.

Byung Ho Park hit his third home run of the season, and Miguel Sano his first, in the win for the Twins. Eduardo Nunez, Brian Dozier, Oswaldo Arcia, Kurt Suzuki and Park each had multi-hit games.

The Twins are scheduled to host the Brewers at Target Field in a matinee Tuesday, weather permitting. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30.