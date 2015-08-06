Twins Swept in Toronto After Another Blowout Loss

ORONTO, Ontario -- The Minnesota Twins finished their worst series since the season opener, losing all four games against the new-look Toronto Blue Jays -- the latest, a 9-3 drubbing on Thursday night.

The story for the game was similar to that of the series: Twins pitchers getting throttled by the powerful Blue Jays lineup while the Minnesota lineup struggled to get anything going offensively.

Starter Kyle Gibson did not make it five innings for the Twins, as Toronto pounded him for eight runs on nine hits in just 4 2/3 innings.

The Twins only mustered five hits for the game -- the third time in the series they were held to five hits or fewer.

The only bright spots for Minnesota were the bullpen, who combined to hold the Blue Jays in check for the final three innings, and home runs by Trevor Plouffe and Aaron Hicks .

With the loss, the Twins fall to .500 at 54-54 on the season and another game out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Minnesota will head to Ohio to start a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians starting Friday night with Mike Pelfrey (5-7) taking the mound for the Twins against Cody Anderson (2-3) at 6:10 p.m.