TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Rays snap a five-game losing streak at the Minnesota Twins expense last (Friday) night with a 4-2 victory.

Rays Shortstop Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning off of Ricky Nolasco to give the Rays a home victory.

The Twins got things going early as Byron Buxton sparked a rally with a leadoff triple in the third, scoring on an RBI groundout from Brian Dozier . Trevor Plouffe brought home the second run with a two-out RBI single.

Nolasco allowed three runs while throwing a season-high 7 2/3 innings. His opponent, right-hander Jake Odorizzi threw a career-high 120 pitches.

The loss moves the Twins to 16-38 on the season. They will look to bounce back today as Ervin Santana takes the mound at 2:10 p.m.