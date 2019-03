The Minnesota Twins signed utility player Marwin Gonzalez to a two year contract, according to FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal. Gonzalez had played for the Houston Astros since 2012.

Gonzalez, 29, played defensively at every spot on the diamond last season except for catcher and pitcher. At the plate, he hit .247 with 16 home runs and 68 runs batted in, in 489 at bats.

Gonzalez's best season was 2017, when he hit .309 with 23 home runs and 93 runs batted in.