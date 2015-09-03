Twins Shut Out Sox Wednesday

The Twins shut out the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Wednesday night at Target Field. Minnesota is now 69-63 on the season and still trail the Texas Rangers by one game in the American League Wild Card race.

Miguel Sano hit his 15th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning to stake the Twins to a one run lead, and Trevor Plouffe added a two-run double in the late innings to seal the win.

Tommy Milone earned the win with seven shutout innings, Trevor May pitched a perfect eighth inning and Kevin Jepsen earned the save in the ninth.

The Twins wrap up the series with Chicago Thursday afternoon. First pitch on WJON is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.