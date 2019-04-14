Twins Push Past Tigers

The Minnesota Twins kicked off a now abbreviated series against the Detroit Tigers with a narrow win at home on Saturday.

The game kicked off with two scoreless innings. Detroit got on the board first with two runs in the top of the third. In the bottom half, Minnesota responded by running in four of their own. The Tigers added one more in the sixth inning, but that third inning surge for the Twins would hold up. They won the game 4-3.

Max Kepler , Jonathan Schoop , Jason Castro , and Byron Buxton each ran one in for the Twins. Eddie Rosario led the team with two hits on four at-bats. Michael Pineda threw five strikeouts.

The Twins improve to 7-4. They will play game two against Detroit on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.