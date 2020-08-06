Twins Power Past Pirates For Sixth Straight Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Twins have now won six straight games to improve to 10-2 on the season.

Randy Dobnak pitched well for the Twins in his third start of the season, tossing six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out one. The rookie's earned run average sits at just 0.68 on the year, good for 2nd in the American League.

The Twins' offense was paced by Max Kepler's home run and three runs batted in, while Marwin Gonzalez finished 2-4 with a pair of RBI.

The Twins will look to complete a sweep of the two-game set in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:35 on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.