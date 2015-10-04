Twins Playoff Hopes Dashed in Loss to Royals

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins ' chances at making the postseason are now over following Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals .

Royals starter Yordano Ventura kept the Twins' bats in check, allowing only one run on fours hits while striking out 11 in seven innings.

The game was tied 1-1 until the seventh inning when the Twins got sloppy -- making two errors on one play and allowing the Royals to take a 4-1 lead.

With the loss, Minnesota falls to 83-78 on the season. The Twins will wrap up the 2015 season this afternoon with Ricky Nolasco getting the start against the Royals at 2:10 p.m.