Twins Playoff Hopes Dashed in Loss to Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins' chances at making the postseason are now over following Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Royals starter Yordano Ventura kept the Twins' bats in check, allowing only one run on fours hits while striking out 11 in seven innings.
The game was tied 1-1 until the seventh inning when the Twins got sloppy -- making two errors on one play and allowing the Royals to take a 4-1 lead.
With the loss, Minnesota falls to 83-78 on the season. The Twins will wrap up the 2015 season this afternoon with Ricky Nolasco getting the start against the Royals at 2:10 p.m.