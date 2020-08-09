Twins Lose Third Straight

The Minnesota Twins lost their third straight game on Saturday and now trail the Kansas City Royals 0-2 in the series.

Kansas City got on the board first, taking a 2-0 lead over the Twins by the end of the third inning. Minnesota answered in the top of the fourth with four runs thanks in part to home runs from Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton.

The Royals easily snatched Minnesota's lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring six runs and pushing out to 8-4. The Twins closed the gap to 8-6 by scoring one in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Kansas City ran in one more in the seventh to seal the game 9-6.

Buxton ended the day with four RBIs, two hits, and one run. Max Kepler also added another home run to his season total. Jake Odorizzi allowed four hits and two runs in the first three innings.

Lewis Thorpe and Cody Stashak each gave up three hits and three runs. Jorge Alcala pitched four strikeouts in two innings and did not give up any hits or runs, but in the final two innings, Sean Poppen allowed two hits and one run.

The Twins fall to 10-5 and will close out the series against the Royals on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.