Twins Lose Buxton and Donaldson, Fall to Reds 7-2

The Minnesota Twins fell to the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 in game one of their final series of the regular season.

Minnesota got on the board first, scoring one run in the bottom of the third to take a short-lived lead. Cincinnati moved ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth and led the remainder of the game. The Reds extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth.

The Twins tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth, scoring their second run of the day, but Cincinnati scored three more in the top of the ninth to put it away.

Max Kepler and Miguel Sano each scored a run for the Twins thanks to RBIs from Ehire Adrianza and Marwin Gonzalez.

Jose Berrios pitched seven strikeouts but gave up five hits and four runs in the first five innings of the game.

Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton both left the game early with what hopefully for Minnesota are not long-term injuries. Donaldson was pulled following the first inning for a right calf cramp. Buxton walked off the field after he was hit in the helmet by a wild pitch in the eighth.

The Twins fall to 35-23 and will look to tie up the series against the Reds on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.