Twins Hold on for Win Over Astros

MINNEAPOLIS -- It looked iffy late, but the Minnesota Twins held on for a 7-5 win over the Houston Astros this afternoon.

The Twins got a much-needed good outing from Ervin Santana, who scattered six hits while striking out 10 in seven shutout innings.

Minnesota tagged Houston pitchers for four runs in the seventh inning including a rocket shot off of the bat of rookie Miguel Sano into the bleachers in left field to give the Twins a 7-0 lead.

It turned out Minnesota needed just about all those runs, as the Astros scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning against Twins relievers Ryan O'Rourke and Trevor May.

May was eventually able to get the final out, giving the Twins a series win over Houston.

With the win, the Twins improve to 67-63 on the season and will begin a three game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Target Field.