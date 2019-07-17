Twins Get Swept by Mets

The Minnesota Twins were swept by the New York Mets in Wednesday's conclusion of a two-game mini-series. It is the first time the Twins have been swept and the first time they have lost three straight games all season.

Minnesota had a strong start in the game. They scored on a Miguel Sano single to go up 1-0 in the second. The Mets tied it up in the third, but a solo home run from Nelson Cruz put Minnesota back in front 2-1.

New York scored again in the fourth, but the Twins answered with a Mitch Garver home run in the fifth to take their last lead of the game 3-2.

The Mets went on a big late-game run starting in the seventh inning. They scored three in the seventh, six in the eighth, and three more in the ninth to take a commanding lead. Minnesota mustered up one more run in the eighth but ultimately fell 14-4 to the Mets.

The Twins fall to 58-36. They will kick-off a four-game home series against Oakland on Thursday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m.