Twins Fall to White Sox 5-2 Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins lost to the visiting Chicago White Sox 5-2 Wednesday night at Target Field.
Former Twins pitcher Hector Santiago got the win for Chicago -- with his biggest moment of the night coming in the second inning when he held Minnesota to just one run in the inning that started with a single and two doubles.
Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi struggled through five-plus innings, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk.
Minnesota shortstop Ehire Adrianza led the Twins offensive effort, going 2 for 3, with an RBI and a run scored.
The Twins sit at 26-32, five games behind the first place Cleveland.
Today: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota. First pitch 12:10 PM, CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)