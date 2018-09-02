Twins Fall to Rangers 7-4 Saturday Night

The Minnesota Twins (63-72) came up short Saturday night, losing to the Rangers 7-4 at Globe Life park in Arlington, Texas.

Minnesota got off to a quick start courtesy of run in the first, and a Jake Cave solo home run in the top of the second, giving the Twins a 2-0 lead -- but that would be their last lead of the game.

The Rangers came roaring back in the bottom of the second, driving in four runs on a pair of homers to take a 4-2 lead. Texas would add two more home runs in the game to put the Twins away for good.

Jake Cave went 2 for 4 and scored twins. Logan Forsythe went 3 for 4 at the plate, with one RBI.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios pitched 4 innings, giving up 5 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks, with 6 strikeouts. Berrios was relieved by Vasquez, Busenitz, Drake, and Reed.

Next: The Twins face the Rangers again this afternoon (9/2) in Texas at 2:05 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)