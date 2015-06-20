Twins Fall to Cubs in Extras

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins couldn't get the big hit when it was needed and the Chicago Cubs scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to take game two of the weekend series, 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a pitching duel as Twins starter Trevor May kept the Cubs to only one run on seven hits in six innings of work.

Chicago starter Jon Lester kept Minnesota in check, allowing only one run on three hits through 6 1/3 innings. One of the hits was Kurt Suzuki's third home run of the year to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

Chicago would later tie and the game became a stalemate as neither team could crack the scoreboard until Chicago broke out for three runs against Minnesota reliever Blaine Boyer in the 10th.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 37-31 on the season. Minnesota and Chicago will wrap up the series on Sunday with Kyle Gibson (4-5) taking the mound for the Twins against Jake Arrieta . First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.