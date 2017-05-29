Twins Fall Short 8-6 After 15 Inning Thriller

MINNEAPOLIS -- Late game heroics by the Minnesota Twins came up short as the club falls to the Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 Sunday afternoon after 15 innings of play.

Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison sealed the victory for the Rays with back-to-back homers in the 15th inning off of Hector Santiago (who started for a Twins a few days ago).

After leading 6-5 in the bottom of the 14th inning, the Twins showed some spark thanks and RBI single by pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman. However that was all the team could get even with the bases loaded.

The game was the longest in Target Field history taking nearly 6 1/2 hours of play.

Minnesota falls to 26-20 on the season, but still lead in the American League Central.

They look to get back in the win column Monday when they face the Houston Astros at Target Field starting at 1:10 p.m