Twins Edge Out Kansas City in Extra Inning

The Minnesota Twins took down the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon to take control of the series 2-1.

The Twins got out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run from Miguel Sano. In the top of the eighth, they extended that lead to 3-0. Then in the second frame, Jose Berrios was pulled for a blister on his right ring finger and the Royals tied it all up 3-3.

After a scoreless ninth, the game entered extra innings. In the top of the tenth theTwins sealed the 5-3 win with two more runs.

C.J. Cron hit a solo home run in the eighth and finished with two RBIs on three hits. Jake Cave hit his first homer of the year and tallied two runs.

The Twins improve to 50-26. They will face the Royals in the fourth and final game of the series on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.