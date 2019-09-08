Twins Edge Out Indians, Garver Makes History

The Minnesota Twins tied the series 1-1 with a win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The Twins held a 1-0 lead from the bottom of the first inning until the top of the sixth, thanks to a solo home run from Mitch Garver. Cleveland got in front of Minnesota 2-1, but the Twins rallied in the seventh.

Willians Astudillo led the inning off with a single and then ran in on a triple from Jonathan Schoop. Schoop and Max Kepler scored on a three-run home run from Garver, and before the inning was up, the Twins led 5-2. The Indians scored one more run in the eighth and fell to Minnesota 5-3.

Garver now has 28 homers on the season, breaking catcher Earl Battery's 1963 franchise record of 26. He also passed the Yankees' Gary Sanchez, who boasts 27, to claim most home runs for any catcher in the MLB this season.

Jake Odorizzi threw 10 strikeouts and allowed only four hits in just over five innings. Tyler Duffey, Zack Littell, Sergio Romo, and Taylor Rogers combined for five strikeouts and three hits.

The Twins improve to 88-54. They will play the series-deciding game on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.