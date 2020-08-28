Twins Double-Header Against Tigers Rained Out for Friday

DETROIT -- The matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers Friday has been rained out.

After an hour rain delay, officials have called the double-header matchup between the two AL Central teams.

One game will be made up Saturday as part of a double-header, which the second game will be made up as a future double-header at Target Field.

Game one of the double-header between the Twins and Tigers will begin at 12:10 p.m. on WJON.