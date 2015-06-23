Twins Break Out Boomsticks In Win Over Sox

The Twins offense exploded for four home runs in a 13-2 win over the Chicago White Sox Monday night at Target Field. Minnesota improved to 38-32 with the win and remain 3.5 games behind Kansas City in the American League Central.

Joe Mauer hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, followed by an Eduardo Nunez two-run shot later in the inning. Kennys Vargas broke the game open with a three-run shot in the sixth inning, and Brian Dozier capped the outburst with a two-run bomb in the eighth inning.

Tommy Milone picked up the win for Minnesota, lasting six innings while allowing two runs on ten hits and two walks.

The Twins host the White Sox again on Tuesday night at Target Field. Jeff Samardzija will start for Chicago opposite the Twins' Mike Pelfrey. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10, with pregame coverage on AM 1240 WJON beginning at 6:30.