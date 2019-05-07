Twins Blank Blue Jays Monday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 Monday night in Toronto. The Twins are now 21-12 on the season.

Minnesota's offense was powered by home runs from Jorge Polanco, Jason Castro and Eddie Rosario, but Twins starting pitcher Martin Perez was the story of the game.

Perez dazzled in his seven scoreless innings of work, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high nine batters to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Twins will play in Toronto again on Tuesday night. Jose Berrios (5-1, 2.97) will match up against the Jays' Aaron Sanchez (3-2, 3.09).

Tuesday's game is scheduled for a 6:07 p.m. start time, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 on AM 1240, WJON.