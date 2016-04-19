Twins Battle Back but Lose Late to Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins lost late to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 this (Tuesday) afternoon at Target Field.

The Brew Crew got runs early off of Twins starter Ervin Santana , scoring two runs in the first and three more unearned runs in the fifth following an error by right fielder Miguel Sano .

Minnesota cut the Brewers' lead to 5-3 in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Byung-Ho Park before tying the game on Eddie Rosario 's pinch-hit two-run bomb two batters later.

Tied 5-5, reliever Kevin Jepsen gave up a pinch-hit double to Yadiel Rivera and a fielding error by center fielder Byron Buxton allowed Rivera to advance to third base with one out. Milwaukee second baseman Scooter Gennett promptly plated Rivera to give the Brewers the 6-5 lead.

Minnesota sent Brian Dozier , Joe Mauer and Sano to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but they went down in order -- snapping the Twins' four-game winning streak.

The Twins (4-10) will continue this four-game home-and-home series against the Brewers tomorrow night in Milwaukee. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. with Tommy Milone set to make the start against the Brewers' Jimmy Nelson .