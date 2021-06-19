Twins and Rox Notch Road Wins – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins topped the Texas Rangers in extra innings, and the St. Cloud Rox earned a shutout win over Rochester to complete a two-game series sweep Friday night.

- The Twins put up three in the tenth inning to walk away with a 7-5 win over the Rangers. Luis Arráez, Jorge Polanco, and Trevor Larnach each ran in two for Minnesota. Jose Berrios threw six strikeouts and allowed six hits and three runs through the first six innings. The Twins improve to 28-41 while Texas falls to 25-44. Minnesota will look to take the series and the Rangers will try to stay alive in game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox shut out the Honkers 3-0 behind a strong pitching performance. Andrew Pinckney, Jordan Barth, and Chris Espositio each scored a run for St. Cloud. Bryce Robison allowed no runs on just six hits through 7.2 innings. The Rox improve to 10-6. They will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies in a two-game series starting on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.