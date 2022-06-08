Tried These Central Minnesota Top ‘Weird Food’ Combos?

Kelly & I asked you to share a favorite food combo that everyone else thinks is completely weird -- and there was a clear favorite.

You can see all the personal favorites below, but there was one that kept coming up over & over again:

The Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich

Never tried it, but just because it comes so highly recommended by you, I will before the end of the week.

The weirdos here at 98.1 enjoy:

Pete: Tuna salad on raisin bread.

Kelly: Doritos topped melted peanut butter & chocolate chips.

Jess: Pickles & cream cheese.

Abbey: Oreos and orange juice.

Looking for some other "good" ideas? I'm sure you can find something here:

Christine: Doritos & cottage cheese.

Rizer: Wendy's French fries dipped in a Frosty.

Lindsey: Peanut butter on a BLT.

Kimberli: Mac & cheese...and mustard.

Andrea: Banana & mayonnaise.

Wendy: Saltine crackers crushed in a glass of milk.

Minnie: Apple sauce, green peas, and chopped ham.

Lynette: Mustard & pickles on grilled cheese.

Amy: Venison liver and onions.

Diana: Pepper in ketchup.

Lynn: A slice of cheddar cheese on a fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip cookie.

Sandy: Toast, grape jelly, and summer sausage.

Christina: Tabasco on PB&J.

Jennifer: Peanut butter and bologna on toast.

Shana: Ranch Doritos with the Frito-Lay cheese sauce and marshmallows melted over the top.

David: Peanut butter on garlic toast.

Christen: Popcorn in a bowl with milk (like cereal).

Pete: Tuna salad on raisin bread.

Sasha: Candy corn dipped in peanut butter.

Sandra: Fried egg sandwiches with peanut butter & Western dressing.

Patty: Peanut butter & cheese sandwich.

Peter: Grilled cheese topped with jelly.

Candace: French fries dipped in a chocolate shake.

Kathy: Over easy eggs on a bed of lettuce with mayo and BBQ sauce.

Abigail: Pork rinds & cream cheese.

Sharon: Green olives & cottage cheese.

Angie: Grilled cheese & peanut butter sandwich.

Elizabeth: Pizza rolls dipped in apple sauce.

Emma: Pizza with mustard.

Lulu: Dill pickles dipped in mashed potatoes.

Bon appetite!

