Town Ball Weekly – June 23rd

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

June 22, 2020

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals, backed by solid pitching and very timely hitting. Matt Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw four innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Johnson threw two innings in relief, gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Nick Gustafson closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express were led on offense by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 2 for 3 with a double, for a RBI, a pair of walks, and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt went 1 for 4 with a big three run home run and a sacrifice fly. Ben Johnson had a good game, he went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Veteran Jeremy Kuechle went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Max Tibbits went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Matt Dingmann went 1 for 1, he earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Pennertz earned two walks and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher JT Harren threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Casey Underwood threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up two hits, issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Iten threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Pfannenstein threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by Reed Pfannenstein on offense, he went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Sam Iten went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored two runs. Derrick Orth went 2 for 4 with a double and Isaac Matchinsky was credited with a RBI.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 13 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0 (7 Innings)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rival the Hawks backed by nine hits, including seven doubles, one triple and a home run. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support. TJ Neu started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Ryan Hennen threw two innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts to close it out. Lefty Tyler Geislinger went 3 for 5 including a towering home run four huge RBI’s and he scored three runs. Alex Geislinger went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Collin Eskew had a good game, he went 3 for 5 with a triple and a double for three big RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Calvin Kalthoff went 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Sam Distel went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Neu went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Player manager, David Jonas went 2 for 5 with a double and Austin Dufner went 1 for 5 and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and one walk. Matthew Pennertz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Stephen Pennertz threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Jeff went 1 for 3 for the Hawks lone base runner of the game.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 5 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies backed by very timely hitting and a pair of good pitching performances. Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up one run, issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Rudy Notch threw two innings in relief to earn a save. He gave up three hits, three runs and issued two walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Kunkel, he went 2 for 4 with a big home run for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Colton Fruth went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Rudy Notch went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Chad Kunkel went 1 for 2, Tyler Stang went 1 for 4 and Andy Linn was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher, veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach, threw 6 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by veteran Adam Gwost, he went 2 for 5 with a home run and a double for three runs. Dan Swan went 2 for 4 with a home run and Tommy Friesen went 2 for 5 with two doubles and he scored a run. Tyler Bautch went 2 for 2, Mitch Gwost went 1 for 3 and Marcus Lommel scored a run.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4 (11 Innings)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by fifteen hits to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dan Swan threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 3 for 5 with a big home run for three huge RBI’s. Veteran Dustin Schultzenburg went 3 for 6 for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nate Gwost went 2 for 6 for a RBI and Tommy Friesen went 3 for 6 with a double. Aaron Fruth went 1 for 6 with a double and he scored a run and Marcus Lommel went 1 for 4 and he scored two runs. Adam Gwost went 1 for 5 and James went 1 for 3. Mitch Gwost was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Erick Primus scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher, lefty Travis Hansen threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Derek Kuechle threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Tanner Anderson, he went 2 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s and Dylan Rausch went 2 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mike Bautch went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Travis Hansen went 1 for 2. Zach Koltes went 1 for 3, Derek Kuechle was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Jeff Lutgen was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 19 ROGERS RED DEVILS 5 (7 In)

(@ Clearwater Tuesday June 16th)

The Lumberjacks four young arms threw against their league rivals the Red Devils, with Alex Foss starting on the mound. He threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Beier threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Kipka closed it out with two innings of relief, he issued one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks took advantage of ten walks and a pair of home runs and a double to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Mitch Keeler, their veteran first baseman went 2 for 5 with a towering home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Lefty Noah Winkelman went 1 for 1 with a home run for four big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Lefty Ean VonWald had a good game, he went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Midas went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tony Stay went 1 for 3 for a pair of RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Kyle Kipka earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Keeler earned a walk and he scored one run. Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki was credited with a RBI. Joe Ziwicki scored a run and Rich Rassmasson scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher and their pitcher of record was Luke Selken, he retired one batter, issued six walks and he gave up seven runs. Bryan McCallum threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tylor Bjork threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, seven runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Welle threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Red Devils offense was led by Ryan Davidson, he went 2 for 4, scored three runs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Bryndon Haggerty went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Luke Welle went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryan McCallum went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Luke Selken earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tylor Bjork earned a walk and he scored a run, and Dustin Carlson earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Lakers, backed by timely hitting and a pair of good pitching performances. Weston Schug started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. No. 25 threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Matthew Moe, he went 2 for 3 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored one run. Kreeden Blomquist went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Krenz went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. No. 25 went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Hunter Stulz went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Weston Schug went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Zach Wenner went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Connor Rolf earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers, lefty Mike Smith threw 2 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Golombieki threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 1 for 4, Justin Hagstrom went 1 for 3 and Jake Samuelson and Jordan Golombiecki both earned walks.

BECKER BANDITS 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

(@ Sartell Wednesday June 17)

The Bandits collected fifteen hits, including three doubles and a triple to give their young pitching staff a great deal of support. Matthew Moe started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Cameron Fischer threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Peyton Bigaouette threw two innings, he issued two walks, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Weston Schug threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Dolan closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk, gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 4 for 6 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Joe Dolan went 3 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Weston Schug went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Wenner went 2 for 5 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.Hunter Stulz went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Kreeden Blomquist earned three walks and he was credited with a RBI and Matt Krenz earned a pair of walks and he was credited with a RBI. Connor Rolf earned five walks and he scored two runs, Mitch Louden earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys, Jeff Amann started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, three runs. Nate Nierenhausen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded strikeouts. Kalen Lewis threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Zack Overboe threw one inning, he gave three hits, three runs and a walk.

The Poneys offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 2 for 4 with two doubles for a RBI and sacrifice bunt. Jeff Amann went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Pat Dolan went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Kalen Lewis earned five walks and he scored a pair of runs.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 9 ROGERS RED DEVILS 8

The Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, with three big runs in the top of the ninth inning. Reece Johnson started on the mound for the Stone Poneys, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cameron Knudsen threw two innings, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Hartung threw the final two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Poneys player manager Jeff Amann was credited with three RBI’s, with a sacrifice fly and he earned three walks. Will Kranz went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kalen Lewis went 3 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brandon Hartung went 1 for 1 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Zach Overboe went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Dallas Haugen went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ted Fleming went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run. Quinton Young went 1 for 3 he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Dylan Dezurik went 1 for 4 with a stolen base.

Shawn Lindsay earned a pair of walks and Nate Thielen scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Luke Selken, threw five innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Bjork threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Hanson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Bryan McCallum threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 3 for 3 with two home runs for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs. Tyler Bjork went 1 for3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned two walks and Brandon Haggerty went 3 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Ripley went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s. Luke Selken went 1 for 4, he was it by a pitch and he scored two runs, Ryan Davidson went 1 for 2, Luke Welle was credited with a RBI and Noah Schenkel earned a walk.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 11 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1 (5 Innings)

The Villains defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals with ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. This gave the Villains starting pitcher a great deal of support. William Berning started and threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Villains were led on offense by Mitch Gabrelcik, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Fouquette went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mitch Bourgeois went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Hayden went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Denne went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Ian Jungels went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Andrews went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Luke Schumacher was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

FARMING FLAMES 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1

The Flames got very good pitching, great defense and timely hitting to give them a huge win over Stearns County League rivals the Martins. Adam Winkels started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Adam Winkels, he went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s and Tylor Schroeder went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Cody Fourre and Isaac Nett both went 1 for 4 and both scored a run, Chad Mergen went 1 for 3 and Taylor Fourre earned a walk.

The Martins, Ben Schroeder started on the mound, he threw two innings and Jaylyn Arceneau threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Nathan Schlangen, Chas Hennen and Jaylyn Arceneau all went 1 for 4 and Scott Schlangen went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Gable went 1 for 2, Kyle Lieser, Mitchell Schlangen and Derek Kroll all earned walks and Bryan Schlangen was hit by a pitch.

RICHMOND ROYALS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (7 Innings)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by thirteen hits and seven big runs in the second, to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran DJ Schleicher threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals had seven doubles, led by Logan Aleshire, he went 2 for 4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 2 for 3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Schroeder had a good game, he went 3 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chase Aleshire went 1 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Dusty Adams went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trent Gertken went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 1 for 5 for a RBI. Brady Klehr went 1 for 1 and he earned a walk and Lane Myer went 1 for 1. Mason Primus was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Dalton Thelen earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Josh Mackendanz threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Kingfus threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Dawson Hemmesch threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Brent Heinen, he went 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice for a RBI and Brandon Schleper went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Dawson Hemmesch went 1 for 3 with a double and Jordan Schleper went 1 for 3. Devon Savage went 1 for 3 and Chris Vanderbeek scored a run.

MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 4 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by a pair of good pitching performances. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense collected nine hits, led by Tyler Moscho, he went 2 for 3 for a pair of big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Andrew Welle went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Klaphake went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Olmscheid went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler was credited with a RBI and Alex Welle had a sacrifice. Colton Meyer earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Jordan Klaphake had a sacrifice and Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Carter Wessel threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, issued five walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Grant Ludwig went 1 for 4, Sam Hopfer had a sacrifice and Adam Jaeger scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 14 GREENWALD CUBS 7

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

WENDEL SAINTS 5 AVON LAKERS 3

The Saints defeated their Victory League South rivals the Lakers, backed by some very timely hitting. Peter Schumer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, three runs, issued seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Jordan Gombos, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI and Jack Opatz went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Peter Schumer went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Wolter went 1 for 5 for a RBI. Alex Dalbec went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Douvier went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Jake Ethen went 1 for 4 and Jon Ethen earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Matt Pichelmann, threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Kyle Collins threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jon Bauer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Cody Stich threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Josh Becker, he went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Riley Voit went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Caleb Curry went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Fuecker went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Cody Stich went 1 for 4, Will Kleinschmidt earned a pair of walks, Taylor Holthaus was hit by a pitch and Matt Meyer earned a walk.

CLASS B REGIONAL GAME

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 0

(@ Fargo Saturday)

The Brewers defeated their Class B regional foe the Skis from the Victory League. The Brewers got very good pitching performances from four of their arms. Veteran right hander, David Ernst started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded ten strikeouts. Kyle Kingsley threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout, Tanner Dahl threw one inning, he issued one walk and Parker Harm threw the final inning, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by Joe Hallock, he went 1 for 2 with a double and two sacrifice flies for a pair of big RBI’s. Tanner Adam went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Jayse McLean went 1 for 3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chandler Ibach went 1of 4 for a RBI and Brandt Kolpack was credited with a RBI and he had a stolen base. Veteran Chris Clemenson went 1 for 2 and he was hit twice by a pitch, Spencer Flaten was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Denver Blinn walked, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Skis Tyler Jendro started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Litchy threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits and two runs and Josh Wentzel threw three innings, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Gwost led the Skis on offense, he went 2 for 3 with 3 walks and Josh Wenzel, Collin Eckman and Zach Gwost all went 1 for 4 and Scott Litchy earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

(@ Monticello Wednesday June 17th)

The Springers defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League, the Polecats, backed by very good pitching performances. Joey Stock started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. George Loxtercamp threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win.

The Springers were in a one to one dead lock going into the top of ninth inning. They got some big hits to put up five big runs, to take a commanding lead. Jordan Barth went 2 for 5 with a triple and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Stock went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Nate Hinkemeyer went 1 for 2 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 1 for 5. Alex Jungels and George Loxtercamp were both credited with RBI’s, Drew VanLoy scored a run and Garrett Fuchs was hit by a pitch.

The Polecats starting pitcher, Tanner Eckhart threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Kisner threw 1 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Frandsen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and a run.

The Polecats offense was led by Calvin Schmitz, he went 1 for 2 with a double and Jason Axelberg went 1 for 3 or a RBI. Brayden Hanson went 1 for 4 with a stolen base, Jacob Schmitz went 1 for 3 and Evan Demars went 1 for 1.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 DELANO ATHLETICS 6

(@ Dassel-Cokato Saturday)

The Springers collected eleven hits to give them a early lead of their North Star League foe the Delano “A”. Nick Pennick started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran right hander, Chris Butala threw two innings in relief, he retired the six batters he faced. Veteran Drew VanLoy threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Joey Stock threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jordan Barth threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by four doubles and a triple, lefty Brad Olson had a big game, he went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored two runs and Alex Jungels went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Pennick went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and Garret Fuchs went 2 for 5. Brian Hansen went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Jack Steil went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Jordan Barth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Drew VanLoy went 1 for 3 and Joey Stock went 1 for 2.

The “A” starting pitcher Jeremy Maschino threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Roger threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Arens threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Trevor Jaunich threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Jeff Althoff threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The “A” offense was led by Jeff Althoff, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI, one walk and he scored a run. Nate Norman went 2 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Jack Paulson went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Reno Bredahl went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored a run. Trevor Jaunich and Matt Carson both went 1 for 5 with a RBI. Jake Nelson went 1 for 5 for a RBI, Jeremy Maschino scored a run and he was hit by a pitch and James Otto had a sacrifice.

SARTELL MUSKIES 9 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 4

(@ Dassel Wednesday June 17th)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the North Star League the Saints, backed by very good pitching performances. Lefty John Schumer started on the mound, he threw four innings, to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Koprek threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Notsch closed it out, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Muskies collected nine hits, including extra base hits, a double and a triple. Ethan Carlson had a good game, he went 2 for 6 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Dylan Notsch went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored one run and Adam Schellinger went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cody Partch went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 2 for 5 and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Hemmesch was credited with a RBI and Jace Otto was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Tim Burns went 1 for and Brian Schellinger and Riley Ahrndt both scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher Ben Lindquist threw 4 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, issued five walks, five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Collin Krick threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Halonen threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and one run.

The Saints offense was led by Jordan Flick, he went 1 for 3 for a pair of RBI’s and Nikolai Niemela had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Paul Jacobson went 1 for 2, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch and John Hohenstein went 1 for 2 and he scored a run.Jim Althoff went 1 for 3, Tyler Brandel went 1 for 4 and Paul Vetsch was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 RICHMOND ROYALS 3 (7 Innings)

(Saturday at Sartell)

The Muskies collected twelve hits, to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Veteran Lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran right hander Adam Wenker threw four innings to close it out. He gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by five players with multi-hit games. Tim Burns went 2 for 5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schellinger went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Mackenthun went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ethan Carlson went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Deters went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Carter Hemmesch went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Cody Partch was credited with a RBI and John Schumer and Brain Schellinger both scored runs.

The Royals starting pitcher, lefty Austin Larson threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, nine runs, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Aleshire threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Brady Blattner, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for three RBI’s. Brady Klehr went 1 for 3 with a double, Dusty Adams went 1 for 2 and Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3. Reid Emerson and Lane Meyer both earned a walk and scored a run and Kyle Budde and DJ Schleicher both earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 17 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

(7 Innings) (@ Clearwater Wednesday June 17th)

The Brewers defeated their regional foe the River Cats backed by seventeen hits and very good pitching performances. JT Harren started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Casey Underwood threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Harren threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by their veteran lefty, Derrick Orth, he went 4 for 5 with a double for four big RBI’s and he scored three runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Luke Harren went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, one walk, a stolen base and he scored four runs. Rhett Fruth went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Casey Underwood went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s. Isaac Matchinsky went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ethyn Fruth went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Player/manager Cory Wenz went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. John Fish went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Brady Kenning was credited with a RBI and JT Harren earned a walk.

The River Cats Jack Grell started on the mound, he threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, issued four walks, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Nefs threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he issued one walk. Callen Henkemyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The River Cats were led by Adam Smith on offense, he went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Nick Proshek went 2 for 4. Jack Grell scored a run and he earned a walk and Cole Gueningsman, Justin Houge, Callen Henkemeyer, Jordan Picka and Andrew Nefs all earned walks.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 3

The Rockies defeated their North Star League foe the Saints, backed by the pitching efforts by their starter, Brady Linn. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits and lefty Jake Brinker threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Calvin Kalthoff closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 3 for 5 with a triple and a double for three RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. David Jonas went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Collin Eskew went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 2 for 5 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Max Hansen went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Geislinger went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Neu went 1 for 5 and Nick Skluzacek was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice.

The Saints starting pitcher, Tyler Zweibohmer threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Austin Zweibohmer threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. James Howell threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Noah Halonen threw one inning, he gave two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Jim Althoff, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Tyler Brandel went 3 for 4 with a double and Dylan Weber went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Michael Leffler went 2 for 4 and he scored a run, Paul Jacobson went 1 for 4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Halonen went 1 for 1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1 (5 Innings)

The Lumberjacks defeated their regional foe the River Cats, backed by ten hits, to give their pitchers great support. Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave three hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty Alec Dietl threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Foss threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Tyler Midas, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a pair of RBI’s, a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brandon Buesgens went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler went 2 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1 for 6 with a home run, Kyle Kipka had a sacrifice fly and was credited with two RBI’s and Sam Keeler had a sacrifice fly and he was it by a pitch, he was credited with a RBI. Ean VanWold earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Rich Rassmasson earned a walk and was credited with a RBI. Mitch Loegering went 1 for 6 and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1 for 1 and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher Jake Carper threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Smith threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk and Cody Thiery threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Proshek threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Tyler Carper went 2 for 4 with a double. Justin Houge went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch, Zach Schmidt and Callen Henkemeyer both went 1 for 3.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 15 ST. JOSEPH JOES 14 (10 Innings)

The River Cats come from behind to defeat their regional foe the Joes, with a pair of huge innings. A home run in the top of the tenth by Jordan Picka was the game decider. They put up five runs in the seventh and seven runs in the eight inning. Ty Carper started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Nefs threw two innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, issued. four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cory Schmidt threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 1 for 4 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch, one stolen base, scored two runs and he earned a walk. Callan Hinkemeyer went 3 for 7 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Nick Proshek went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks and Zach Schmidt went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Cory Schmidt went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Adam Smith went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ty Carper went 1 for 6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Grell went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Cole Gueningsman earned five walks and he scored two runs, Justin Houge earned a pair of walks and Jake Carper earned a walk.

The Joes, Joey Atkinson threw four innings, he gave up one hit, four walks, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw two innings, he gave up one hit, threw walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Theisen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Hunter Blommer, he went 3 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Jangula went 1 for 3 with a triple for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Peyton Joos went 1 for 2 with a triple for two RBI’s and a walk and Isaac Holthaus went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Willie Willats went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Eric Vigil went 1 for 3 with a double and Brandon Block went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Joey Atkinson went 2 for 3 and he scored three runs and Tanner Blommer went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Schneider and Brandon Bissett both went 1 for 3 and Lukas Nyberg went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ben Alvord was hit by a pitch, scored a run and he earned a walk and Isaac Bissett earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Bissett earned a walk. Andrew Weisser earned two walks and he scored a run and Lukas Theisen scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2 LITCHFIELD BLUES 1

The Chargers defeated their North Star League foe the Blues in a very good ball game. Anthony Reverman started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Tschida threw one inning, he issued a walk and Jordan Welle threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Terres close in out to earn the save, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and ha stolen base. Owen Meyer went 2 for 5, with a double for a RBI. Jamie Terres went 2 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk and Eric Schoenberg went 1 for 4 with a double and he earned a walk. Anthony Reverman went 1 for 4 with a walk and Carter Tschida went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Nathan Terres earned a pair of walks, Austin Schoenberg earned a wal and Aaron Christianson was hit by a pitch.

The Blues starting pitcher, Joey Hyde threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Boerema threw six innings, he gave up one hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Blues offense was led by Owen Boerema, he went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Jake Jones went 3 for 4 for a RBI. Brady Smith went 1 for 4 and Andrew Loch and Dylan Kohl both earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 11 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

ELROSA ELITE “8”

ELORSA SAINTS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2

(Quarterfinals)

The Saints collected eleven hits to give their pitcher enough support their league rivals. Veteran Aaron Vogt started on the mound, the right hander thru six innings. He gave up three hits, one run, issued six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2 for 4 for two big RBI’s and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Kevin Kuefler went 2 for 4, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Illies went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Evan Wiener earned a walk. Cody Eichers, Brandon Roelike and Cody Eichers all went 1 for 4.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher, veteran right hand Jim Thull, threw seven innings, he was the pitcher of record. He scattered eleven hits, gave up three runs, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Funk threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Stangler led their offense, he went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Will Funk went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Hinnenkamp went 1-4, Devin Gertken scored a run and Hunter Rademacher earned a walk. Jacob Hinnenkamp, Chad Funk and Joe Stangler all earned a pair of walks.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 2 CANNON FALLS BEARS 0

(Quarterfinals)

The Twins had two very good pitching performances to earn the win over the Bears of the Classic Cannon Valley League. Adam Nibaur started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Austen Hadley threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins were led on offense by Austen Hadley, he went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and Adam Schrader went 1 for 3 with a double. Josh Soine went 1 for 2 for a huge RBI and a stolen base. Dalton Rambow was credited with a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Derek Doelzal went 1 for 3 and Mike Danielson earned a walk.

The Bears Quinton Lindow started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran Keith Meyers threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Brock Peterson, he went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and Rich Burr went 1 for3. Derek Johnson and Nathan Overby both went 1 for 3 and Peter Haggerty was hit by a pitch.

NEW MUNICH SIVLERSTREAKS 9 TRI CITY SHARK 1

The Silverstreaks defeated the Tri City Sharks of the Metro area, aided by eight walks and solid pitching performances. Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Caden Sand threw one inning of relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

Their offense was led by Will Funk, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Adam Stangler went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he score two runs. Joe Stangler went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Ty Reller was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Keegan Stangler was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland went 1 for 2 and he scored a run Peyton Rademacher was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Nolan Sand was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Caden Sand was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Nick Stangler earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Sharks starting pitcher Nathan Brandecker threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Seth Miller threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. They were led on offense by Bryan Piearson and Kyle Halverson, both went 1 for 3 with a double. Tim Heifort and Casey Lieser went 1 for 3 nod Soren Roe earned a walk.

SEMIFINALS

WATERTOWN DEVILS 6 ELROSA SAINTS 1

The Devils of the Crow River Valley League defeated the Saints in the semifinals of the Elite “8” tournament. Jared Duske started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. The Red Devils were led on offense by Ben Smith, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and former Kimball Express player Ben Theisen, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jadrien Keavy went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Patrick Tschida went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Nick Trucke was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Mitch Keller earned two walks. Jackson Meyer and Zach Iten both earned a walk and he scored a run and Jared Duske earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher, Luke VanBeck started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he was pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Edwin Martin threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Evan Wiener threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Matt Schmitz, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Jackson Peter went 2 for 3. Kevin Kuefler went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Abraham Peter went 1 for 3 and Will VanBeck went 1 for 3. Evan Wiener and Ryan Illies both earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7

The Twins defeated their Victory League foe the Black Sox in the semifinals of the Elite “8” tournament, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Hunter Magnuson started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, issued five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Haugen threw the final inning to close it out, he issued three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Adam Schrader, he went 2 for 3 with a triple for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Soine went 1 for 1 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Scott Rambow went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mike Danielson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Austen Hadley went 1 for 4 with a double, Jett Salonek went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and John Perkins went 1 for 2. Ethan Haugen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dylan Arndorfer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher was Alex Martinez, he threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Hemker threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox were led on offense by Brandon Bokelman, he went 1 or 1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored one run. Connor Hemker went 1 for 2, he was hit twice by a pitch and credited with a RBI. Dylan Carlson and Tyler Hemker both were credited with a RBI and each earned a walk. Gavin Sawyer went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Martinez was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Rose went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Stalberger earned three walks and he scored a run, Carter Neuenschwander earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Brandon Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 12 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

(Third Place)

The Saints earned third place at their Elite “8” tournament, backed by a very good pitching performance by Will VanBeck. He threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, one run, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Matt Schmitz, he went 1 for 5 with a big home run for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jackson Peter went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Peyton Winter went 2 for 3 for three RBI’s and Evan Wiener was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Derek Wiener went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice and Peter Abraham went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Ryan Illies went 1 for 5, Luke VanBeck went 1 for 1, Kevin Kuefler earned a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Vogt scored a run.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, Cody Rose threw three innings, he gave up four hits and three runs. Bryce Stalboeger threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Neuenschwander threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Andrew Wollack, went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk, Connor Hemker went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Brandon Bokelman went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 7

(Championship)

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Red Devils of the Crow River League for the Elite “8” Tournament championship. The Twins starting pitcher Ethan Haugen threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jett Salonek threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk. Dylan Arndorfer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Mike Danielson had a good game, he went 3 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. John Perkins went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Adam Schrader went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jett Salonek went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Ethan Haugen earned a walk.

The Red Devils starting pitcher, Jadrien Keavy, threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Nichols threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cale Wabee threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, and one run.

The Red Devils offense was led by Ben Smith he went 2 for 4 with two home runs for four RBI’s and Mitch Kelzer went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jared Duske went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Patrick Tschida went 2 for 4 and he scored a run, Zach Iten earned a walk and he scored a run, Jadrien Keavy earned three walks. Jackson Meyer went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Theisen was hit by a pitch.

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 10 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 4

(Fifth Place)

The Hurricanes defeated their Stearns County League foe the Silverstreaks, backed by eleven hits, to give their pitcher good support. Mitch Porter started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Hexum threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, eight walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hurricanes were led on offense by Thomas Bosek, he went 4 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jake Anderson went 1 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Alex Hensch went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Torsten Mann went 1 for 5 with a double for four RBI’s. Dan Revering went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Sean McGuire earned three walks. Mitch Porter went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Hiedman went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher, Nolan Sand, threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Funk threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Hunter Rademacher threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led on offense by Jacob Hinnenkamp, he went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Adam Stangler went 2 for 2 with a double and he scored a run and Ty Reller went 1 for 1 for a RBI. Peyton Rademacher went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Devin Gertken earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI. Chad Funk earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Sand earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Hunter Rademacher and Nick Stangler both earned walks.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 10 COKATO KERNALS 7

(@ Cokato Friday)

The Red Devils defeated the North Star League foe the Kernels, backed by thirteen hits, to give their pitchers good support. Luke Welle started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Davidson threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryndon Haggerty threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE FOR GAMES

CENTRAL VALLEY

Wednesday June 24th

Clearwater River Cats @ Pearl Lake Lakers 6:15

Saturday June 27th

Kimball Express @ St. Augusta Gussies 3:00

Sunday June 28th

Eden Valley Hawks @ Kimball Express 2:00

St. Nickolas Nicks @ Watkins Clippers 3:00

Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Augusta Gussies 2:00

SAUK VALLEY

Wednesday June 24th

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ Monticello Polecats 7:30

Sartell Muskies @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Becker Bandits @ Albertville Villians 7:30

Friday June 26th

St. Joseph Joes @ Albertville Villians 7:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Saturday June 27th

Big Lake Yellow Jackets @ St. Joseph Joes 1:30

Rogers Red Devils @ Clearwater River Cats 2:00

Sunday June 28th

Sartell Muskies @ Clearwater River Cats 2:00

Sartell Stony Poneys @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ St. Joesph Joes 1:30

STEARNS COUNTY

Friday June 26th

Richmond Royals @ Elrosa Saints 8:00

Greenwald Cubs @ Farming Flames 8:00

Meire Grove Grovers @ St. Martin Martins 8:30

Sunday June 28th

Lake Henry Lakers @ New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

Spring Hill Chargers @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday June 27th

Freeport Black Sox @ St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Opole Bears @ Avon Lakers 1:30

Sunday June 28th

Opole Bears @ St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Avon Lakers @ St. Stephen Steves 1:30

CLASS B GAMES

Wednesday June 24th

Foley Lumberjacks @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Saturday June 27th

Cold Spring Springers @ Shakopee Indians 12:00

Cold Spring Springers vs. Northfield Knights 2:30

COUNTY LINE

Friday June 26th

Starbuck All Stars @ New London-Spicer Twins 7:30

Friday June 26th

Cold Spring Springers @ Bird Island Bullfrogs 8:00

Sunday June 28th

Atwater Chuckers @ New London-Spicer Twins 1:30