Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot an Estimated $135 Million

No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to $135million for Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 1-33-37-39-42, Powerball: 26.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Powerball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot tonight, you can choose to take the lump-sum cash option and take home $79 million.

The 10 Biggest Lottery Jackpots in U.S. History

$1.586 Billion (Powerball) January 2016 - Split between three winners. $1.537 Billion (Mega Millions) October 2018 - One winner. $768.4 Million (Powerball) March 2019 - One winner. $758.7 Million (Powerball) August 2017 - One winner. $656 Million (Mega Millions) March 2012 - Split between five winners. $648 Million (Mega Millions) December 2013 - Split between two winners. $590.5 Million (Powerball) May 2013 - One winner. $587.5 Million (Powerball) November 2012 - Split between two winners. $564 Million (Powerball) February 2013 - Split between three winners. $559.7 Million (Powerball) January 2018 - One winner.

According to the Powerball website, Minnesota has had four grand prize jackpot winners in the past two years. In November of 2016 Michael Hawes was a winner, splitting $44.3 million. Paul Rosenau won in May of 2008, splitting an $88 million prize. In August of 2011 Thomas Morris came up big, splitting a $123.6 million jackpot. And in August of 2013 Paul White split a big $253.1 million prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. Good luck!

