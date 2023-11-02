TONIGHT!! Multicultural Night at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Tonight, St. Cloud Technical and Community College hosts the second annual Multicultural night.

The 2023 Multicultural night, hosted by the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Multicultural Center, is a free event featuring music, fashion, and food from the different cultures that make up St. Cloud.

Njeri Clement is the Director of Cultural Fluency, Equity, and Inclusion at SCTCC. She says everyone is welcome.

It will provide an opportunity to connect, it will provide an opportunity to learn about different cultures that make our community a place that is inclusive and creates a sense of belonging. It’s also an opportunity to make new friends and meet new people that are not necessarily from St. Cloud. So it will be a night of fun. It will be a night of celebration and cultural enrichment. I look forward to seeing you all.

If you go:

The 2023 Multicultural Night at St. Cloud Technical and Community College

Thursday, November 2nd, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Park in parking lot “A”, and use Door #4

