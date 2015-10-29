Tom Brady Throws 4 TDs in Patriots 36-7 Rout of Dolphins

Tom Brady passed for 356 yards and four touchdowns, and the New England Patriots routed the Miami Dolphins, 36-7, in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday night. New England (7-0) remained unbeaten with the victory.

The Patriots dominated on offense and defense, jumping out to a 19-0 halftime lead on the strength of Brady’s first two TD passes and a stifling defensive effort that recorded a safety and held Miami (3-4) scoreless during the first two quarters.

The Dolphins reached the end zone on their first drive of the second half, but not again.

Brady added two touchdown passes to Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter to wrap up the decisive victory. New England tight end Rob Gronkowski had six catches for 113 yards and a score.

Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 300 yards, but he was intercepted twice and sacked five times.