Timberwolves Wipe Out Wizards in OT

The Minnesota Timberwolves got back on track with a late win over Washington at home on Saturday.

The Wolves trailed early. After one they were behind the Wizards 39-28. In the second quarter both teams tallied 32 points. At the half, Minnesota was still behind by 11 at 71-60.

The Timberwolves mounted their comeback in the third. They put up 35 points, held Washington to 28, and closed the gap to 99-95. Both teams went toe-to-toe in the final quarter, and the Wolves were able to force overtime by tying the score 121-121.

Minnesota closed out strong in the extra period. They outscored the Wizards 4-9 and won the game 135-130.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 40 points but left the game late with a knee injury. Derrick Rose put up 29 points off the bench, Taj Gibson scored 15, Dario Saric tallied 13, and Keita Bates-Drop added 12.

The Wolves improve to 31-35. They will be back to host the New York Knicks on Sunday.