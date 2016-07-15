Timberwolves Win Another Summer League Game; Aldrich Introduced

The Timberwolves defeated Memphis 89-85 Thursday in an NBA Summer League playoff game in Las Vegas. The Wolves were seated 24th and Memphis was seated 8th. Tyus Jones led the Wolves with 24 points and 10 assists. Rookie point guard Kris Dunn missed the game with a concussion. The Wolves play Toronto in Vegas Saturday.

The Wolves also introduced newly signed free agent center Cole Aldrich at a press conference yesterday. Aldrich signed a 3-year $22 Million contract. The 27-year old averaged 5.5 points and 4.8 rebounds last season playing with the L.A. Clippers.